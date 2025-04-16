Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

