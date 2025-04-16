Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Dividend Information

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

