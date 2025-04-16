Stenger Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,539 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $437.83 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.17.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

