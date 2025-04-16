Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 257.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,455 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,805,000 after buying an additional 3,375,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after buying an additional 3,421,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,098 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHZ stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

