Stenger Family Office LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IJR stock opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.