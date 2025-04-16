Finward Bancorp Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MDT opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.