EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,908,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kyndryl by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after buying an additional 2,033,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 669,097 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

