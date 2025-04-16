NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 413.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650,443 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $42,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 199,333 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 396.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 252,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 201,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 312,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 310,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $680,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,040. This trade represents a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

