S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in S&P Global by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,170,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.14.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $470.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

