Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.95. 14,614,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 39,109,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 43.4% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 445,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

