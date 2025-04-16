The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $507.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $395.18 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $570.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.38.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

