Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Kenvue has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

