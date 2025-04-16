Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

ZIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of ZIM opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,726,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,480 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,784,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,250,000 after purchasing an additional 940,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 674,723 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

