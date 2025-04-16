Q1 Earnings Forecast for LYB Issued By KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,115,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

