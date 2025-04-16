Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.84 million, a PE ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

