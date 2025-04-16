Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – April 15th

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AbbVie, and Mural Oncology are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, produce, and sell medications and other healthcare products. Investors in these stocks are betting on advancements in medical research and the companies’ abilities to navigate regulatory challenges, which can influence their profitability and market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $754.75. 1,237,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $835.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $822.00. The company has a market cap of $715.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.85. 5,974,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956,960. The company has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,428,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,301,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.90. 4,309,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $312.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Mural Oncology (MURA)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Shares of MURA stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 245,322,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Mural Oncology has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.74.

