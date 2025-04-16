Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CMG opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

