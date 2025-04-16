Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140,375 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,022 shares of company stock worth $16,618,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WMT opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. The company has a market cap of $753.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

