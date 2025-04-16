Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is KilterHowling LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KilterHowling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of KilterHowling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $494.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

