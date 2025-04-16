Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,091 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 732,516 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 410,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

