EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 63,078 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.32. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,506.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,229.26. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,905.51. This trade represents a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,177 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

