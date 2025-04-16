EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 670,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000. RealReal accounts for 1.0% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $706,463.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,666.20. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $566.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.90. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

