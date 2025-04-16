Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.900-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

