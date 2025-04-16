Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.900-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 4.3 %
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.