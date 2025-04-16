Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (BATS:TOLL)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (BATS:TOLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Separately, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,396,000.

Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

About Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF

The Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (TOLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies perceived as monopolies or oligopolies. The fund aims to identify quality companies from around the world characterized by their strong competitive advantage and high barriers to entry.

