Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,550 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Walt Disney Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

