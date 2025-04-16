Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,243,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

