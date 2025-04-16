Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $39.58 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,986 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $39,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 201,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 48,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Southern by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 237,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 71.82%.

In other Southern news, CEO James Jeffrey Peoples sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,296. This trade represents a 52.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,284.90. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

