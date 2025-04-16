The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,876 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $43,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 266,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 346,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock worth $13,488,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

