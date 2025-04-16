Zacks Investment Management Sells 6,218 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $38,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $476.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

