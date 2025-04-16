The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in March

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wharf Stock Down 1.9 %

WARFY stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Wharf has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Wharf Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This is an increase from Wharf’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.99%.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

