Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
Shares of Vext Science stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. Vext Science has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.
About Vext Science
