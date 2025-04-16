Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vext Science Price Performance

Shares of Vext Science stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. Vext Science has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

