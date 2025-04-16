PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lowered to Equal Weight Rating by Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after buying an additional 178,813 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

