Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Declines By 90.1%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of UOLGY stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $18.85.
UOL Group Company Profile
