Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Declines By 90.1%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UOLGY stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Get UOL Group alerts:

UOL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.