Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2410613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724,235.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.13.
About Willow Biosciences
Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.
