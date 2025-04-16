Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2410613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724,235.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.13.

About Willow Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.