NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 19900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
