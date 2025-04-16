Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 5,555 shares.The stock last traded at $33.91 and had previously closed at $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

