NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.30. 244,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 632,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
NET Power Trading Down 3.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in NET Power by 2,727.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
