NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.30. 244,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 632,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get NET Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NPWR

NET Power Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in NET Power by 2,727.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.