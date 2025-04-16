Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 19.6% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 66,228,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Down 5.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £735,311.53, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.