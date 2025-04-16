Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 19.6% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 66,228,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £735,311.53, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

