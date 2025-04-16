Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,154,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 37.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,552,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 167,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

