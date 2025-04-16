Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $477,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.