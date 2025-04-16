NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 18,404 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,935,000 after buying an additional 447,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after buying an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,208,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,130,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 135,492 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.30 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average of $223.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

