Rep. Jefferson Shreve Unloads RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in RLI stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

RLI Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $91.15.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RLI by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RLI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in RLI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $144,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,859.93. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

