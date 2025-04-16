JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Raised by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $38,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- What is a support level?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.