MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after buying an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after buying an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.