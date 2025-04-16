Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Sold by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

BTC opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $48.07.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

