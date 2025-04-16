10,882 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Everest Management Corp.

Everest Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
