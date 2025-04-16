Belite Bio FY2028 EPS Forecast Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLTE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

BLTE opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of -1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 9,391.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 121,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 28.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Further Reading

