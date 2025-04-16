Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 955 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Atlassian by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 143.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 210,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,690,889.35. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total value of $2,032,383.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,554,387.84. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,033 shares of company stock worth $67,893,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $207.25 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.50 and its 200 day moving average is $241.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

