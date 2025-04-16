Everest Management Corp. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV opened at $540.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.19. The company has a market cap of $556.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

