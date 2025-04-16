Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. Citizens Jmp raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,438,000. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,523,000. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after buying an additional 907,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,741,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,277,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,465,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,126,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

